KSHSAA releases 2020 state basketball tournament brackets

(WIBW) The Kansas High School Activities Association has released the 2020 state basketball tournament brackets.
Highlighting 6A, the undefeated Topeka High Girls (21-0) will begin play against Olathe North (16-6) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On the 6A boys' side, 8th-seeded Manhattan (15-7) will take on top-seeded Haysville-Campus (22-0) Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
In 5A, the 6th-seeded Highland Park boys (15-7) bill begin their quest for a title Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against 3rd-seeded Hayes (16-6). Third-seeded Seaman girls (19-3) play Thursday at 8:15 p.m. against 6th-seeded Maize (16-6).
For a full look at each class's bracket, click on the links below:
6A: Wichita State University, Koch Arena
6A Girls
6A Boys
5A: Emporia, White Auditorium
5A Girls
5A Boys
4A: Salina, Tony's Pizza Events Center
4A Girls
4A Boys
3A: Hutchinson Sports Arena
3A Girls
3A Boys
2A: Kansas State, Bramlage Coliseum
2A Girls
2A Boys