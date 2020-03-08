KSHSAA releases 2020 state basketball tournament brackets

The Kansas High School Activities Association has released the 2020 state basketball tournament brackets.

Highlighting 6A, the undefeated Topeka High Girls (21-0) will begin play against Olathe North (16-6) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On the 6A boys' side, 8th-seeded Manhattan (15-7) will take on top-seeded Haysville-Campus (22-0) Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

In 5A, the 6th-seeded Highland Park boys (15-7) bill begin their quest for a title Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against 3rd-seeded Hayes (16-6). Third-seeded Seaman girls (19-3) play Thursday at 8:15 p.m. against 6th-seeded Maize (16-6).

For a full look at each class's bracket, click on the links below:

6A: Wichita State University, Koch Arena

6A Girls

6A Boys

5A: Emporia, White Auditorium

5A Girls

5A Boys

4A: Salina, Tony's Pizza Events Center

4A Girls

4A Boys

3A: Hutchinson Sports Arena

3A Girls

3A Boys

2A: Kansas State, Bramlage Coliseum

2A Girls

2A Boys

1A: Dodge City-United Wireless Arena

1A Girls

1A Boys