KSHSAA cancels the State High School Basketball Tournament

Amid growing COVID-19 concerns, KSHSAA announced that the State Basketball Tournament will be canceled after the conclusion of today's quarterfinals.

"Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament." KSHSAA said in a statement. "The KSHSAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals."

Several other high school sports organizations have canceled or suspended sports over the past few days. Missouri's High School sports governing body (MSHSAA) has limited crowd sizes for their state basketball events.

Texas' high school sports governing body (the UIL) has suspended activities before the completion of the basketball state championships.

Professional and collegiate sporting organizations have suspended operations already. The Big 12 canceled the Conference Tournament and the NCAA has canceled March Madness.

Also, the NBA has suspended league play for the foreseeable future.