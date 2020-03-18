KSHSAA cancels 2020 spring sports

All Kansas high school spring sports are canceled, the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced Wednesday.

The decision comes in response to Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order closing school buildings and in-person instruction amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellation includes all spring championships, competitions, and festivals for the remainder of the school year.

"The KSHSAA recognizes the value of school activities for all students and school communities, but the current situation does not permit the opportunity for school activities to take place in a manner that is consistent with the very reason school activities exist," the organization wrote.

In addition, the KSHSAA "strongly discourages" participating in non-school activities to continue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

