KSDE creating guidelines for school districts

A task force put together by the Kansas State Department of Education is working to help Kansas schools develop plans for re-opening in the fall.

Nearly one-thousand volunteers are working to create guidelines for reopening schools.

"We will be modeling ours in a parallel format with KSDE, with the state's plan,” said USD 345 Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble. “We must be in line with them."

The presentation of the final guidelines for schools reopening is set for July 14. These are guidelines and not orders by KSDE. Each school district in Kansas has the right to choose if they want to follow them completely, some ways or no way at all.

Seaman is a large school district and Noble said they have to get to work now.

“We can't wait until July for that plan to come out. We got to get started because it's a big system of 4,000 students and 800 and some staff. We have to get that thing geared up."

Noble said he sees how the guidelines are beneficial to ensure safety and education.

The guidelines focus on creating options in the case the school year is interrupted again and creating safety guidelines with sanitation and transportation...

"Each mitigation strategy we put in place, is like a piece of Swiss cheese. It's somewhat of a barrier but there's holes in it. You add another bit of mitigation, Swiss cheese, and another and another until finally you might get many of the holes to close up."

There may be bumps in the road with COVID-19 throwing schools and education in a loop. Noble said having students in the classroom is better for them and the staff.

The buses will still bring kids to Seaman Schools in the fall.

"I think you will see change perhaps permanently but we certainly don't want to lose that interaction with our kids,” said Noble. “The family-type atmosphere we have built here at Seaman is vitality important to us and we believe that's the best way to teach and learn."