The employment rate in Kansas is remaining steady, according to the latest Labor Market Report.

Estimates from the Kansas Department of Labor and The Bureau of Labor Statistics show an adjusted unemployment rate of 3.1 percent, which is the same as December.

However, that number is also an increase from January a year ago, which saw a 3.3 percent unemployment rate.

The state has gained 9,900 non-farm jobs since last January, with 2,900 of those coming since last month.