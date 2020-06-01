KS lawmakers approve audit of state's unemployment response

Kansas lawmakers voted to approve an investigation into the state's unemployment response since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislative Post Audit Committee, made up of state Senators and Representatives, called for the Division of Post Audit to conduct and audit into the situation.

The Division will first receive feedback from Department of Labor employees; before investigating factors contributing to the delays claimants experienced, steps taken by the Labor Department to address those delays, and any potential oversight the Department may have had.

The Division of Post Audit is a non-partisan part of state legislature that conducts unbiased audits into the state government.