KS is 13th least restrictive state when it comes to COVID-19, study shows

According to a comparison conducted by financial website WalletHub, Kansas is the thirteenth least restrictive state when it comes to COVID-19-preventative restrictions.

The comparison looked at factors such as shelter in place orders, limits on large gatherings, and face mask requirements to order the 50 states and District of Columbia from least restrictive to most. Among the states with the fewest restrictions were South Dakota, Utah and Missouri. Among the states with the most restrictions were Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C.