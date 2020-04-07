KS hospitals will be able to handle COVID-19, one study says

New data says Kansas hospitals should have plenty of beds needed to handle to COVID-19 pandemic at its height.

Assuming full social distancing through the month of May, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kansas will peak on April 19th.

IMHE says the projected need for 466 beds is well short of the more than 4,800 on hand.

COVID-19 patients are expected to need 94 of the state's 278 ICU beds as well and need a total of 80 ventilators. IMHE says deaths caused by Coronavirus will peak on April 23rd.

It is projected that 265 Kansans will succumb to COVID-19 by August 4th.