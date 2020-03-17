KS agencies reducing staff to prevent COVID-19 spread

State agencies will see staff reduction for the next two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that in conjunction with Governor Kelly closing the executive branch agencies under her jurisdiction, he will close the Kansas Bureau of investigation and the Attorney General's Office to all non-essential staff for the next two weeks.

"Governor Kelly today directed state executive branch agencies under her jurisdiction to close for the next two weeks except for the minimal staffing needed to deliver essential services," Schmidt said. "This action is consistent with the national priority announced yesterday by President Trump asking all Americans to immediately take decisive action to slow the spread of COVID-19 at this critical time in the pandemic. I agree with this action and am announcing that the executive branch state agencies under my jurisdiction, the Office of the Attorney General and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, will do the same and will coordinate our actions with the rest of state government. We will ensure the critical public safety, crime victims support, and legal services we provide will continue during that time."