KS Supreme Court rules in favor of Gov. Kelly

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Laura Kelly Saturday night in her Lawsuit against the LCC.

In a release the court said in reference to House Concurrent Resolution No. 5025, "Its plain text did not authorize the LCC to revoke Executive Order 20-18.”

"The Court ruled swiftly and narrowly, relying on the plain language of House Concurrent Resolution No. 5025. The Court said the revocation could not stand, because the resolution failed to give the LCC the necessary power to override the Governor's order."

Republican leaders from the Kansas House of Representatives issued a statement saying: "The question was never whether people should gather in a church during these times. The answer to that is clearly no. The question was whether people should be arrested and jailed for going to church. The Governor believed they should be. We think that goes too far."

The news comes several hours after the Kansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments Saturday morning in a lawsuit that Gov. Laura Kelly filed against the Legislative Coordinating Council for blocking Executive Order 20-18.

All seven Supreme Court Justices and counsel from both sides were on a livestream video conference to argue the case.

Gov. Kelly is being represented by Chief Counsel Clay Britton and the LCC by Brad Schlozman and Ed Greim.

The LCC said they acted on behalf of the members of the legislature because the governor's order singled out religion, which they said is unconstitutional.

The Governor said they did not have that authority and their attempt to do so through House Concurrent Resolution 5025 was ineffective.