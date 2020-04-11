KS Supreme Court hears arguments in Gov. Kelly lawsuit, plans to work fast on decision

The Kansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments Saturday morning in a lawsuit that Gov. Laura Kelly filed against the Legislative Coordinating Council for blocking Executive Order 20-18.

All seven Supreme Court Justices and counsel from both sides were on a livestream video conference to argue the case.

Gov. Kelly is being represented by Chief Counsel Clay Britton, LCC and the House of Representatives by Brad Schlozman, and the Senate by Ed Greim.

During the arguments both sides had an opportunity to give their statements.

The Governor's office maintains the LCC had no authority to block Executive Order 20-18, which bans church gatherings of 10 or more people.

Britton said the order can only be overruled by the full legislature.

The LCC argues singling out religion is unconstitutional.

The court said they will begin conferencing immediately. They said they plan to work fast to reach a decision.