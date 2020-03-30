KS Stay at Home order changes which businesses deemed essential

A statewide stay at home order took effect Monday, overriding any local orders.

The new order changes which businesses are considered essential, and allowed to stay open.

"There are some differences between the Shawnee County Safer at Home order and the governor's Stay at Home order," said Shawnee Co. Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols.

Businesses that wish to stay open must meet new requirements.

"They send that information on why they believe they fall under critical infrastructure and then we forward that on to the state," Nichols said.

Businesses not clearly falling under the criteria should send a statement with supporting evidence as to why they are essential to Shawnee County - if there's any question, the county will forward it to the state.

Right now, the county can't tell a business to close its doors - but that doesn't mean they'll stay open.

The state is just starting to process business requests - Nichols says the county wants to help where it can.

"If you're a business that's not sure whether or not you fall under critical infrastructure by the governor's order, call us. We will make a list of those and the business is required to send us justification but we'll give them some guidance when they call," Nichols said.

If they state order expires before a county's order expires - the rules will revert back to what the county had in place before.

If you have a question in Shawnee County - call the emergency management hotline at 785-251-4848.

Elsewhere, visit the Kansas essential functions framework page: governor.kansas.gov/keff