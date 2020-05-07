KS Solicitor General nominated as federal judge

A member of the Kansas Attorney General's Office has been nominated as a federal judge for the District of Kansas.

Kansas Solicitor General Toby Crouse, who recently represented the state in three Supreme Court cases, was nominated by President Trump.

Crouse was appointed as the Solicitor General in 2018. He practiced private law in Kansas before that and is an alum of both the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts all applauded the nomination.

"Although I will be saddened to lose Toby as our solicitor general, I urge the U.S. Senate swiftly to confirm him to this important new role in public service,” AG Schmidt said.

“A fellow graduate of the University of Kansas Law School, Toby Crouse is a talented lawyer and a well-qualified nominee for the U.S. Federal District Court for the District of Kansas,” said Sen. Moran. "I am confident Toby understands and has a commitment to both the law and the people of Kansas.”

“Toby Crouse is a steady, humble and talented lawyer with an impressive record of experience which includes service as a clerk for 10th Circuit Judge Mary Briscoe, time in private practice with the Foulston Siefkin law firm and most recently service to the State of Kansas as Solicitor General,” said Sen. Roberts. "I look forward to introducing a fellow K-Stater to my Senate colleagues.”