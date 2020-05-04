KS Senior Games open for registration

Registration is now open for the Kansas Senior Games.

The Sunflower State Games announced earlier this month that the Senior Games were not being cancelled for coronavirus concerns. They are scheduled for September 11-20.

"Our organization is looking forward to seeing the many Senior Games athletes who compete to live a healthy and active lifestyle and set a great example of celebrating wellness for anyone ages 50+,” said Interim Executive Director, Cassie Criger. The 2019 Kansas Senior Games hosted a total of 863 participants from 17 different states and more than 130 communities.

The 17-sport competition for competitors over the age of 50 is a qualifying event for the national senior games, which will be held next November in Florida.

Senior Games Sports:

