KS Senators applaud Senate passage of relief package

$21.2 million is heading towards Kansas as part of the relief package the Senate passed Tuesday.

The package includes $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, $25 billion for testing, and $75 billion for hospitals around the country.

Senator Jerry Moran urged the House to pass the package quickly and praised the Paycheck Protection Program -- which he says already provided resources to over 26,000 businesses in Kansas.

"I am pleased the Senate could reach a bipartisan agreement to replenish this program, and I urge my colleagues in the House to quickly pass this relief package so that the many more small businesses with applications hanging in the balance can receive relief, keep the lights on and save jobs," Sen. Moran said.

Senator Pat Roberts also praised the package and said he made sure farmers and ranchers were able to apply for loans as well.

“Today, the Senate reached an agreement that gives farmers and ranchers a fair shot at applying for Economic Injury Disaster Loans, a concern I’ve heard direct from farm country,” said Sen. Roberts.