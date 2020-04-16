KS Secretary of Labor says dated technology caused unemployment filing issues

​The Department of Labor attributes dated technology to the issues thousands of Kansans had filing unemployment.

They upgraded the system this week, and more changes are on the way.

Governor Laura Kelly said, "The coronavirus pandemic has placed an overwhelming strain on the Kansas Department of Labor’s Unemployment Insurance Division.”

She said about 160,000 Kansans are without a job.

“The number of weekly claims processed since early March, has increased by over 1,200%," said Kelly.

Secretary of Labor, Delia Garcia, said the unemployment system was not only overloaded, but also outdated.

“This inherited system is held together with what seems like band-aids," she said, "Our fellow Kansans deserve better than a 40-year-old system.”

Kelly and Garcia said they were in the process of modernizing it prior to the pandemic.

Garcia said, “This crisis hit and now we are constrained with this patchwork system and dealing with the unprecedented amount of claims and traffic.”

To address those issues quickly, upgrades had to be made.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to boost the capacity of the system, so that it works faster," said Kelly.

Garcia is also implementing a new filing process.

She said, “We are asking claimants to file on certain days by the first letter of their last name.”

Letters A-M will file on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, and N-Z on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If a person misses their day, the last day to file is Saturday.

Both Kelly and Garcia said they share in Kansans frustrations and want to help.

“Our number one priority is to address the problem, so that Kansans who abruptly lost their jobs at the hand of this global pandemic can put food on their table," Kelly said.

Garcia added, “I hear your heartbreaking stories and I cannot begin to tell you how badly we want to do as much as we can for you, as fast as we can.”

The new filing process can be found on the Kansas Department of Labor website.