KS Gas Service presents grants to community foundations

ONE Gas, Inc. announced today that its Kansas Gas Service division will be presenting $70,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations across the state to provide relief assistance to those directly impacted by the coronavirus.

The grants will go to Topeka Community Foundation, United Way of Greater Kansas City, Wichita Community Foundation and Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.

In Topeka, the grant will be going towards the Live, Work & Give Fund that supports "work being done to help those in our community who need it the most", according to Topeka Community Foundation President Marsha Pope. The Live, Work & Give Fund helps nonprofit organizations in Shawnee County that are assisting in relief efforts as a result of COVID-19.