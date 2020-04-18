KS Education System to receive millions from CARES Act

$130 million in relief funds for colleges, universities and K-12 schools has been granted to Kansas through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

These funds include a flexible grant that can be spent on K-12 education, including charter and non-public schools.

$37 million will go to colleges and universities in Kansas' Second Congressional District -- or the eastern part of the state.

Congressman Steve Watkins is a Member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, and Subcommittee on Higher Education.

He said, “Students facing dire circumstances due to COVID-19 deserve direct assistance. The CARES Act has continued to deliver; not only for our students and universities, but hospital workers, health care providers, farmers, and American workers. We are all in this together, and I am proud to support this bipartisan and monumental legislation that delivers the necessary and temporary assistance Americans need.”