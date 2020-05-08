KS Dept. of Revenue announces plan to reopen driver's license offices

The Kansas Department of Revenue is planning to reopen driver's license officers on May 12. Anyone who enters the office is expected to follow proper social distancing guidelines and will be required to make an appointment and be screened before entering.

Only essential services will be conducted in the reopened offices, including:

-Drivers needing to transfer a license from another state

-Teen drivers getting a license for the first time

-Drivers turning 21 or 50 years old

-Applications for a new state ID card

-Drivers without online access or other restrictions that prohibit them from using online services

The offices in Sedgwick, Johnson, Shawnee, Douglas, Ellis, Riley, Thomas, Barton, Franklin, Nemaha and Crawford will open May 12. All other offices will remain closed.