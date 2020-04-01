KS Department of Commerce launches COVID-19 jobs website

The Kansas Department of Commerce launched a new website today to help job seekers find employment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The site connects people with businesses who are in urgent need of employees.

The site, kansasworks.com/coronavirus, allows employers from essential businesses to post position availabilities that need to be filled to help with the coronavirus crisis. The site is free and will be updated continuously.

“While the COVID-19 crisis has led to many Kansans losing their jobs, it’s also driven demand and opportunity for some functions in critical industries such as food and grocery, shipping and logistics and healthcare,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The COVID-19 jobs website allows us to quickly connect individuals looking for work with companies that have urgent hiring needs, particularly those related to support needed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”