KS Congressman Roger Marshall returns to the clinic to fight COVID-19

In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., stands outside an RV he uses in traveling across the state to events after an Associated Press interview in Topeka, Kansas. The two-term western Kansas congressman is running for the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall will miss the house vote on a stimulus bill. That's because he's volunteering to treat COVID-19 patients in Wyandotte County.

Marshall is a physician. He said today was his first day at Swope Health Clinic.

He said he hates missing the vote, but he said: "I know I am most urgently needed in hospitals and clinics."

Marshall said he'll also speak with University of Kansas Hospital leaders about how to improve the response in southwest Kansas - where they're seeing an increase in cases among employees at meat packing plants.

 