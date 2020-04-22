KS Congressman Roger Marshall returns to the clinic to fight COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall will miss the house vote on a stimulus bill. That's because he's volunteering to treat COVID-19 patients in Wyandotte County.
Marshall is a physician. He said today was his first day at Swope Health Clinic.
He said he hates missing the vote, but he said: "I know I am most urgently needed in hospitals and clinics."
Marshall said he'll also speak with University of Kansas Hospital leaders about how to improve the response in southwest Kansas - where they're seeing an increase in cases among employees at meat packing plants.