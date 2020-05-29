KS Board of Regents: Pandemic has lost state universities $90M

The Kansas Board of Regents says COVID-19 has created a $90 million hole for the state's higher education institution.

The current fiscal year report shows that University of Kansas and The University of Kansas Medical Center have lost $30.5 million due to the pandemic, while Kansas State University has lost $22.1 million. Washburn University in Topeka has lost five million dollars, and Emporia State University has lost three million dollars. Kansas State says housing and dining saw the largest revenue decrease.

Kansas Board of Regents President Blake Flanders says state universities are planning for in-person classes in the fall for the time being. Flanders added that the government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act could provide over $26 million through Governor Laura Kelly's emergency education relief fund.