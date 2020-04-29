KS 2nd District receives $1.3 million for public housing

Kansas' Second District is receiving $1.3 million for public housing agencies.

Representative Steve Watkins announced the funding for the Second District Public Housing Agencies, Public Housing Operating Funds, and Housing Choice Voucher program.

“Congress acted decisively to deliver resources to help prevent, prepare, and respond to the pandemic," Rep. Watkins said. "I am proud to support the CARES Act and announce these funds will provide direct assistance to our Public Housing Agencies.”

The money comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development via the CARES Act, and will be used to support public housing services.