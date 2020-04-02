KID sets up scam complaint line

With everything going on, from unemployment to the stimulus package, you've probably heard about all kinds of scams going around.

The Kansas Department of Insurance has put up a website for scam complaints.

Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says "Scammers don't take breaks" and are looking to take advantage of the everchanging situations people find themselves in.

If you think you have been a scam victim or have received any suspicious solicitations, you can file a complaint at insurance.kansas.gov/complaint or by calling 1-800-432-2484.