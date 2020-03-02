KHP takes AWOL Ft. Riley soldier into custody

The Kansas Highway Patrol says they have taken an AWOL soldier from Ft. Riley into custody.

The KHP received at attempt to locate the soldier, who was possibly suicidal, around 11:30 Monday morning. A trooper located the soldier's vehicle shortly after just west of Topeka. The trooper attempted to stop the car and it failed to stop.

Troopers were eventually able to successfully stop stick the car. The vehicle came to a stop under U75 on eastbound I-70, where the soldier was taken into custody without incident.