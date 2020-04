The Kansas Highway Patrol says the pilot of a glider suffered minor injuries after his aircraft made a hard landing.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a possible plane accident at the Wamego Airport around 8:47 a.m. Sunday.

The pilot, William Karnowski of Wamego, was treated for his injuries.

KHP could not say what caused the hard landing and that it was still under investigation.