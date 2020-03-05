KHP involved in chase with two who fled back in August

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were involved in a chase overnight with the same two people that fled from them back in August.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers spotted a vehicle near 6th and Carnahan Wednesday night they knew was connected to a wanted felon.

When they tried to stop the car, the driver didn’t stop.

The chase lasted till the car came to a stop at 20th and California, and both the driver and passenger ran from the vehicle.

Troopers caught up with the passenger, Eric Fernandez, and ordered him to stop. When he didn’t, he was tased and taken into custody.

They say witnesses helped Troopers locate Chelsea Ray, the driver. She was also taken into custody.

Both were part of a pursuit back in August, in Jackson County. They fled after a burglary in Mayetta.

Ray was taken into custody east of Highway 75 on 134th Rd. Fernandez was later caught near a creek close by, where he was hiding in mud.

After the chase on Wednesday, both were booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on various charges.

Ray’s charges:

- Felony flee/elude

- Felony Interference

- Felony possession of stolen property

- Criminal possession of a weapon

- Driving while suspended

- No vehicle insurance

Fernandez’s charges:

- Felony interference

- Felony possession of stolen property

- Felony criminal damage to property

- Felony Theft

- Multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants through Jackson County

