KHP chase through Topeka ends in crash, suspect arrested

A driver in a stolen vehicle led Capitol Police on a chase through Topeka Sunday morning that ended in a crash.

The chase began around 8:40 a.m. and ended when the vehicle collided with another car, flipped and landed on its roof in the woods near 37th and Adams.

Officials believed the suspect to be armed and asked him to crawl out, but he refused. A passenger was also in the car and gave himself up.

Topeka Police were called to assist and blocked off much of 37th street.

After about an hour, the suspect came out and was taken into custody.

He was transported from the scene by AMR for what's believed to be minor injuries.

Those in the other car also suffered minor injuries.

This is an ongoing story, we'll update as more details become available.