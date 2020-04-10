KHP, TPD involved in SE Topeka incident

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Topeka Police were on scene Friday afternoon of an incident in southeast Topeka.

Law enforcement was blocking areas around SE 21st and Adams. A KHP spokesperson says a car chase that started around 2:30p and lasted about 8 minutes. At least one shot was fired and the person who ran from officers was taken to the hospital. They would not say who fired the shot.

Topeka Police say KHP is handling the situation. TPD says it responded to an officer in danger call.

This is a developing situation. We will posted updated information as it is available.