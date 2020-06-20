KDOT seeks Transportation Alternatives Program project concepts

The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking the public for the Transportation Alternatives Program project concepts.

KDOT says it is letting applicants know that project concepts for the 2022 and 2023 Transportation Alternatives Program are needed before the application release.

For federal fiscal years 2022 and 2023, project concept will be a must for all proposed TA Program projects before applications will be emailed to project sponsors according to KDOT.

KDOT says the process allows it to provide feedback on project scopes, eligibilities, appropriateness of TA funding and strength of concept prior to communities submitting an application.

The TA Program funds a variety of alternative transportation projects such as the construction of pedestrian and bicycle facilities and infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, projects that enhance safety and mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders, projects that improve scenic or environmental assets in the state, Safe Routes to School projects and more says KDOT.

KDOT estimates $14 million in federal funds anticipated to be available to award for federal fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

KDOT says a few important dates are:

Call for TA project concepts released – June 19

Informational webinars – 1 to 3 p.m. June 29, 30 and July 1-3

Project concepts due – July 31

Project concepts review and feedback – August

Applications emailed to approved sponsors – August 28

Applications due – November 6

Application review – November – January 2021

Awards announced – early 2021

To submit a concept or sign up for informational webinars visit the KDOT website.

