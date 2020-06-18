KDOT requests comments on amendments to STIP

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is requesting comments regarding the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program amendment.

KDOT says it is requesting the public’s thoughts on an amendment to the FF& 2020-2023 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program Document.

The STIP is a list of all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties, cities and the State Highway System according to KDOT.

KDOT says the approval of the STIP amendment requires a public comment period, which is scheduled to conclude July 1.

To make comments on the amendment call KDOT’s Division of Program and Project Management at 785-296-3254.

A list of projects being amended to the STIP can be found here.

