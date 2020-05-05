KDOT patching potholes today through Thurs.

Keep your eyes open for road work happening this week that should make your drive around town much smoother.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will be out patching potholes today, tomorrow and Thursday around Topeka and Shawnee County.

Until 3 p.m. crews will be patching pavement on US-75 from the Kansas River to Northwest 46th, and on westbound K-4 from Highway 40 to I-70...

Tomorrow, crews will be at US-75 from I-470 to the Osage County line, and Thursday they will be patching potholes on I-70 from the Maple Hill exit to Valencia Road.

K-DOT says they post all road construction projects ahead of time at KanDrive.org.