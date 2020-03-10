KDOT new "Forward" program totals 7.4 million dollars

Topeka Metro, Lyon County Transit, and Flint Hills ATA are getting a share of more than seven million dollars in state funding.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced the 33 participants selected for its new "Forward" program on Tuesday during their annual Transit Day at the Capitol.

The awards totaled just over 7.4 million dollars.

KDOT says the investments in public transit will improve access and collaboration.

"Depending on the project, we have some that can start immediately, once we get that funding to the local project sponsor, we have some that will be construction projects that will take a year or two years to accomplish," Cory Davis with Kansas Department of Transportation said.

"Transit is the life blood for some folks who are without an automobile in terms of getting to work, getting to medical appointments, getting to shopping," Tuck Duncan, Executive Director, Kansas Public Transit Association said.

150 different transit agencies from across the state attended today's event.