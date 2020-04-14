KDOL website up and working for unemployment claims

The state's website to file unemployment claims is back up and running, www.getkansasbenefits.gov.

Over the weekend and into Tuesday morning, the Kansas Department of Labor's website to file your unemployment claims was down displaying an error message when people went to file claims.

Officials say an outdated system is handling an avalanche of calls. They went from processing around 1500 unemployment applications per week a year ago, to more than 50,000 each of the past two weeks.

KDOL shut the site down at noon Tuesday for about an hour for maintenance.

After some glitches around 1:00pm, they say it was a success.

By 2:45 pm, more than 6,100 people had accessed the site.

"We are optimistic that it will be able to handle the traffic, that is the point of the update. That's why the system had not been working is because it had not been able to handle the traffic that we were seeing. But we are optimistic that we will be able to handle that traffic, and if we continue to have slow-downs and issues, then we will continue to make more enhancements to make sure our system is functioning as best it can," said Laurel Klein Searles, KDOL Insurance Director.

Another update is set for 7:00pm Tuesday. It should take about an hour, and improve the site's processing speed.