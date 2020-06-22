KDOL Secretary Delía García resigns

Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delía García has resigned amid issues getting unemployment claims paid to Kansans.

According to Gov. Laura Kelly, the moves comes as she addresses issues impacting KDOL’s ability to handle the volume of claims for Unemployment Insurance.

The Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Ryan Wright, has been appointed as acting Secretary of Labor.

Kelly says she is also going to bring in specialists to look for ways to improve response times.

“As Governor, I’m responsible for KDOL’s handling of unemployment claims. I am taking immediate action to ensure Kansans who are out of work, through no fault of their own, are getting the assistance they need,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank Secretary García for her service to Kansas. While states around the country have struggled to manage unemployment claims during the worst public health crisis in a century, Secretary García inherited an agency that had its funding, its technology, and its staff gutted by the previous administration.”

Kelly said that nearly 4500 people received duplicate payments on June 10th, then KDOL tried to take the money back on June 18th without consulting the Governor.

Her staff says that caused several people to overdraft on their accounts.

"We have a responsibility to the people we represent to get it right. And when we don’t, we’ll make the changes needed to fix the problem,” Governor Kelly said.