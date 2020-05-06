KDOL: How refusing to return to work could affect your unemployment benefits

The Kansas Department of Labor is answering your questions about unemployment benefits and refusing to return to work.

KDOL says if a person is at high risk for COVID-19 or lives with someone who is, they may not be disqualified from benefits for refusing to return to work.

KDOL says if someone is not high-risk and does not live with someone who is, they could lose their benefits if they don't return to work when asked.

The department says decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, and it will consider whether an employer is offering remote work or has proper safety procedures put in place.

KDOL says both parties will be notified about the decision.

You can for more details on the department's Job Refusal page.