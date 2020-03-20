KDOC making coronavirus adjustments, considering releasing non-risk inmates

The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections is making adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, including considering releasing inmates.

Director Brian Cole said the department is prioritizing managing movement and the population inside the jail.

He said they are working with local law enforcement, the district attorney, and the courts to review the potential release of offenders who do not pose a risk to the community. That, though, is a worst-case scenario.

For now, they are being diligent in cleaning facilities to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.