KDHE warns of Blue-Green Algae in Lake Shawnee

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism announced a public health advisory for a Kansas Lake.

A watch remains in effect for Lake Shawnee in Shawnee County for Blue-Green Algae. A watch previously issued for Council Grove City Lake in Morris County has been lifted. Both announcements were made today, Thursday, May 14.

A watch means that blue-green algae has been detected and a harmful bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas where algae has accumulated and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

KDHE recommends that signage be posted at all public access locations, avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people or pets eat the dried algae or drink contaminated water, do not swim, wade, ski or jet ski near visible blooms, boating and fishing be halted in lakes with blooms and to clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.

KDHE investigates public bodies of water for blue-green algae when they receive reports of potential blooms. Based on credible observations and sampling, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

Blooms are unpredictable and can develop rapidly. The algae may float around a lake requiring visitors to exercise their best judgement. Avoid contact with water with film on top that is bright green. Pet owners be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by blue-green algae or eat dried portions of it along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For more information visit the KDHE website.

