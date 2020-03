The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be providing another update on the Coronavirus.

They will host a news conference at 1:30pm Friday.

The state has six confirmed cases. One person has died in Wyandotte County. On Friday the state confirmed one person in Butler County contracted the virus and is being treated in a Wichita hospital. Four others cases have been reported in Johnson County.

Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, will speak at the news conference.