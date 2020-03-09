KDHE testing 21 patients under investigation for coronavirus

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that it is currently testing 21 people for the novel coronavirus in the state. So far, they have tested 18 people; only one of those tests have come back positive, a Johnson County woman who was admitted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, but is expected to recover.

They are also monitoring three individuals who were in close contacts with people who may have the virus.

The KDHE will continue to update their list of positive and negative tests as well as the number of tests pending results daily.