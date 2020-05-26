KDHE suggests quarantine for Kansans returning from Lake of the Ozarks

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is now recommending that any one who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend needs to voluntary self-quarantine for 14 days.

Kansans who traveled and did not use protective measures, such as social distancing and face masks, could bring higher numbers of COVID-19 into the state.

During Memorial Day weekend, large crowds were reported around the lake without protective practices being followed.

“The reckless behavior displayed during this weekend risks setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “If you traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, we urge you to act responsibly and self-quarantine to protect your neighbors, co-workers and family.”

Currently Lake of the Ozarks is not on the mandated travel list, however KDHE still urges those who traveled to self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days after their return to Kansas.

A list of states on the mandated travel advisory is available here.

