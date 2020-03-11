KDHE says continue living your life but with extra precautions amid coronavirus concerns

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there is no knowing how the COVID-19 virus will impact Kansans. At this point they want people to continue living their lives, just with extra precautions.

“There is no script that is exactly one size fits all for this, I can guarantee you,” said Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman

He stressed the state is taking the needed precautions to keep people informed.

"We don't want to over-shoot and say we need to cancel our lives and stay home board the door. That doesn't make sense because again, no local transmission, no locally acquired disease. But the other side is we can't turn a blind eye. And especially when there's people coming in from where it's endemic. I think we need to keep an open mind about how do we adjust,” Dr. Norman added.

Norman admits the situation may change, but right now, he doesn't see a need to close schools or change any routines.

“Would that change if a kid showed up with Coronavirus and had been at school? Yeah. That would probably change. We would probably use that as an opportunity to take a few days off. Have them close the school down and do a very good deep clean,” he said.

Norman also said most people will be fine attending events like upcoming St. Patrick Day parades or sporting competitions, but people who are higher risk for contracting illnesses should stay home.

“Maybe older folks and epidemiologic disorders probably shouldn't be going there,” he warned.

KDHE will continue to monitor the virus, with no clear idea when it could end.

“I would love it to be a seasonal virus and just go bye bye. It's just too soon to do that,” Norman said.

The CDC has also announce additional funding for the state to help battle the coronavirus. Kansas will receive just under $6-million.