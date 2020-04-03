KDHE releases guidelines for restaurants with self-service food

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has released a list of guidelines for restaurants offering self-service.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, self-service features in stores and restaurants have been banned. This includes salad bars, bulk bin items and hot dog rollers.

Self-serve coffee has also been banned; coffee must by poured by the employee and new cups must be used for every refill. Cups brought from home cannot be used either.

Self-serve drink stations and beverage dispensing machines are not allowed at this time; all drinks have to be poured by an employee.

Utensils will have to be individually wrapped, and communal utensils are not allowed. Lids and straws will not be openly available to customers, they will have to be handed out by employees.

Cash should be avoided as payment as much as possible, and touchless payment is prohibited. Employees handling payment are not allowed to touch the food.

All surfaces are to be sanitized every half hour with EPA approved disinfectant, and managers are to make sure that no employee enters the establishment with any symptoms of the virus. These may include coughing, shortness of breath, and a fever of 100 degrees or higher.