KDHE recommends child care facilities remain open

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends child care facilities, such as centers preschools, day care homes and school age programs to remain open.

KDHE says child care facilities may accept new enrollees, however local public health officers may implement more restrictive guidelines and provisions for child care facilities.

“We know this is a stressful time, and especially for families who rely on child care and those whose work circumstances are changing,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “There are a number of child care resources available to help you meet the needs of your family. We’re all in this together and will help families access the support they need.”

All child care providers are recommended to direct all questions to their local child care surveyor. KDHE says surveyors will coordinate with local public health officials to provide guidance based on the changing situation.

“Child care professionals provide a critical service in our state,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “They allow parents who are our doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and more to respond to this pandemic. Child care facilities have very strict regulations regarding the number of children in the facility as well as health and safety guidelines that must continue to be met.”

KDHE says they continue to accept and process applications for new child care facilities.

For many working families in need of child care during this developing time, they are asked to visit Child Care Aware of Kansas.