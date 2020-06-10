KDHE names Interim Medicaid Director

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced the Interim Medicaid Director will be Christiane Swartz.

The KDHE announced Wednesday, June 10, that Christiane Swartz will take over the position of Interim Medicaid Director says a release from the Department.

KDHE says that Swartz has served in a handful of management positions in the Medicaid field for the State of Kansas over the past 20 years and most recently has worked as the Director of Operations and Chief Operations Officer.

“Chris has a vast knowledge and understanding of the Medicaid program and is the perfect person to lead the program,” says Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.

KDHE says that it will launch a search for the permanent Medicaid Director, the previous director resigned June 5, 2020.