Online tool launched to help ranchers manage air quality during burning season

As prairie burning season lights up, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment hopes a new online tool will help minimize the adverse health effects to those downwind.

KDHE activated the Kansas Smoke Modeling Tool on March 1st.

While many landowners burn at the same time, KDHE hopes the resource will encourage farmers and ranchers to spread things out as a courtesy to those around them.

Those downwind of the pre-spring time burns tend to suffer from symptoms like red eyes, coughing, and even like bronchitis.

The smoke can be especially problematic to anyone with breathing, heart or lung issues, as well as children and the elderly.

Steps to protect your health on days when smoke is present in your community include:

• Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

• People with respiratory or heart-related illnesses should remain indoors.

• Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.

• Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

• Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.