KDHE gives additional $8,000 towards Shawnee Co. mosquito trapping program

The Shawnee County Health Department received extra funding for its mosquito surveillance initiative at a Commission meeting on Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment added $8,000 to the originally allotted $3,000 for the initiative, which sets mosquito traps in undisclosed locations and sends the samples it collects to experts at The University of Kansas, who then determine if the mosquitoes are carrying viruses like Zika or West Nile.

The program was delayed this year due to COVID-19, but County Health Director Linda Ochs says she hopes the extra funding will allow the program to extend to the end of the season. Ochs said West Nile is the most common virus found in Kansas Mosquitoes.