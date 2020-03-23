KDHE confirms 82 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kansas

A report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has confirmed that there are 82 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The death toll remains at two.

Johnson County still leads the state with the most cases at 32; Wyandotte County has 16, Douglas County has eight, Leavenworth County has five, Butler County has three, Cherokee, Linn, Lyon, Mitchell, Morris, Reno and Sedgwick Counties have two cases each, and Bourbon, Franklin, Jackson and Pottawwatomie Counties have one case each. The Pottawatomie County case was incorrectly labeled as a Riley County case yesterday.