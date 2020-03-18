KDHE says 10 Kansans have returned home from Grand Princess cruise

In their Wednesday news conference, The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed ten Kansans were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that recently quarantined their passengers on board.

Ten Kansans from seven different households and five different counties have returned home from their cruise and are under mandatory quarantine.

"We found out about it through health and human services and department of state channels and one of the things we did we said we want to help these guys get home," said Secretary Doctor Lee Norman.

With the departments help, those ten Kansans are home and under mandatory quarantine.

"So we have ten exhausted, frustrated but very now happy people. They are under mandatory quarantine. none of them are ill so hopefully they'll ride out their time and all of this will be a bad dream to them."

Doctor Norman said he has heard people deny the seriousness of the situation but he compared America’s rate of COVID-19 infections to other countries.

"Its the nature of epidemics to start slow and then take off like this and you have probably seen that in the newspapers, if you look at the curve of Italy for example we're behind them only on the date whenever we talked before about being a month behind Europe. We are exactly tracing on that trajectory that we are seeing for Italy."