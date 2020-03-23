KDHE changes criteria for COVID-19 tests

Like many states, Kansas is running low on COVID-19 testing supplies while the number of individuals approved for testing continues to rise. In an effort to conserve testing capabilities, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has updated their criteria to further limit the cases they will accept for testing.

KDHE state testing has been limited to the following:

-Healthcare workers and first responders who have COVID-19 symptoms

-Potential clusters of unknown respiratory illness, with priority given to long-term care facilities and healthcare facilities

-Hospitalized patients with no alternative diagnosis

-Individuals over the age of 60 who have symptoms of COVID-19 with priority given to people who reside in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, or other congregate settings

-Individuals with underlying health conditions that would be treated differently if they were infected with COVID-19

COVID-19 tests are only being conducted with a medical provider's order if a patient is deemed at-risk after completing verbal and physical health screening. Community members have to call a healthcare provider before they go to a medical facility if they are experiencing symptoms, have traveled recently, or have been exposed to someone with confirmed COVID-19. Symptoms include a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, cough and shortness of breath.

Tests for patients that do not meet this criteria will be sent to Quest Diagnostics in Lenexa with an expected turnaround time of 2 to 3 days after the test is taken. Testing through quest costs $98, which is billable to a patient's insurance. Patients without insurance will be covered by Medicaid.